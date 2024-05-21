If you’re getting into Star Wars, particularly if you’re exploring the various wikis, you might have come across the acronyms BBY and ABY. So, to instruct you in the ways of the Force, here’s an explanation of what BBY and ABY mean in Star Wars.

Recommended Videos

What Do BBY and ABY Mean in Star Wars?

BBY means Before Battle of Yavin, and ABY means After Battle of Yavin. The Battle of Yavin takes place at the end of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope when the Rebel Alliance successfully blows up the Death Star. BBY and ABY are not generally used in the movies, books, or shows, but fans and official sources use them to place events on a time.

So, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith is 19 BBY, 19 years before the Battle of Yavin; Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker is around 35 ABY, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is roughly 4,000 BBY.

Why the Battle of Yavin? Mainly because A New Hope was the first Star Wars movie, despite the whole “Episode 4” subtitle. However, while BBY and ABY have been used for years, it appears that Disney is trying to make things a little clearer.

Related: Is Yoda in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

The book Star Wars: Timelines, published in 2022, still uses BBY and ABY. However, it also groups events into various eras. You can find all these eras cataloged on the official Star Wars website as follows:

Dawn of the Jedi

The Old Republic

The High Republic

Fall of the Jedi

Reign of the Empire

Age of Rebellion

The New Republic

Rise of the First Order

New Jedi Order

So, the answer to what BBY and ABY mean in Star Wars is that BBY stands for Before Battle of Yavin, while ABY stands for After Battle of Yavin.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more