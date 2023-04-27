Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Trailer Recruits Mark Hamill for Lightsaber Training

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will continue hero Cal Kestis’ journey when it launches tomorrow, and Mark Hamill is here to help drum up some hype (and laughs). The beloved Luke Skywalker actor joined up with Cal actor Cameron Monaghan and video game developer Respawn Entertainment for a “Jedi Coaching Sessions” trailer. It’s the perfect way to lean into tomorrow’s launch, as Monaghan suits up in full-motion capture gear to partake in some very normal Jedi training. He swings at popcorn, learns a Jedi mind trick or two, and even survives some tough love from the original Star Wars legend himself.

You can see Mark Hamill and Cameron Monaghan join up for Jedi training in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer below.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches tomorrow, April 28, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. It picks up five years after the events of Respawn’s 2019 game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, following Cal Kestis as he continues to outrun, outsmart, and outplay the ever-increasing threat of the Empire. The Escapist’s Marty Sliva fell in love with what Respawn has made with its AAA action follow-up, and he can’t wait to play more. The sequel is one of 2023’s most anticipated games, and everyone will get to play it very soon.