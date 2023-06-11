Star Wars: Outlaws Revealed as Ubisoft Massive’s Open-World Story Project

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Ubisoft announced that the Massive Entertainment Star Wars game is a swashbuckling adventure for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S called Star Wars: Outlaws. Little about the game was revealed during the cinematic trailer that was shown, but judging by some of the footage we saw and information shared following the reveal, we know that it takes place just before the events of Return of the Jedi. You can read more about its story in the summary below:

Set between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, players will step into the role of Kay Vess, a clever scoundrel in the galactic underworld. In Star Wars Outlaws, Kay is looking to attempt one of the biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen, all in an effort to start a new life.

Star Wars: Outlaws was only revealed today, but we actually learned more about it back in 2021 when Ubisoft revealed that Massive would indeed take the lead on Star Wars project. At the time, it was announced that the then-untitled project from The Division studio would be a story-driven open-world game. Additionally, we know that the project will utilize Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine. You can see the first trailer for Star Wars: Outlaws below.