Steven Yeun Drops Out of Marvel’s Thunderbolts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just can’t seem to catch a break these days. Steven Yeun has dropped out of Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts.

Rumors began swirling around the Internet late on January 2nd that Yeun had left the film that would have seen him star as Sentry, aka Bob Reynolds, a superhero with incredible strength that deals with some gnarly inner demons. However, the information wasn’t confirmed until The Hollywood Reporter put out a story saying that Yeun had departed the film due to scheduling conflicts.

Of course, over the summer, Hollywood dealt with multiple strikes that delayed countless films. Marvel Studios was obviously affected by the events, and Thunderbolts, a film that was set to release in July 2024, got pushed back all the way to 2025. And when working with someone as in-demand as Yeun, it’s hard to ask him to wait around. The search now begins to find his replacement, though THR had no news to share about potential candidates.

Thunderbolts has yet to begin filming, but the remaining cast should still get MCU fans excited. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hannah John-Kamen, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and Olga Kurylenko will make up the titular team, with The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri also making an appearance in the highly anticipated movie.

As for Yeun, he’s currently voicing superhero Mark Grayson in Prime Video’s Invincible. Season 2 of the series aired its first part late last year, with the second part expected to release sometime in early 2024. The actor will also appear in Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 alongside Robert Pattinson this year.

