Steven Yeun Still Wants to Do a Marvel Movie Despite Leaving Thunderbolts

There appears to be no bad blood between one of Hollywood’s biggest studios and a star it failed to retain. Steven Yeun still wants to do a Marvel movie despite having to leave Thunderbolts.

The Internet was on high alert when rumors of Steven Yeun’s departure from Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts began spreading. THR would later confirm the story, and now, Yeun has revealed what really happened between him and Marvel Studios and how it may not be the end of the road for his MCU career.

“I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it. But Jake [Schreier], I know, is going to do an incredible job,” Yeun told Variety. “It took a lot of drafts on email to make sure that I conveyed the sincerity of how sorry I was to have to back out.”

Despite having to leave Schreier and his castmates behind, Yeun still wants to explore the Marvel world. “I wanna do a Marvel movie,” he added. “I have some ideas. But I heard if you put it out there, you’ll never get it, so I’ll keep it close to my chest.”

Plenty of Marvel actors have talked in the past about how daunting the process can be, so Yeun being picky about what roles he takes on is probably for the best. He’s already got his hands full, with the second season of Prime Video’s Invincible preparing to return and more on the way. Thankfully, there’s still a chance that Yeun will get a supersuit of his own down the line.

