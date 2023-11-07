Stranger Things’ Eleven Joins Fortnite

Fortnite offers players a bitchin’ glow-up to celebrate Stranger Things Day, with three limited edition skins celebrating everyone’s favorite waffle-wielding protagonist, Eleven.

You can see the official Fortnite account’s post on X showing Eleven in the game below.

Eleven has arrived, complete with waffles. Available to buy in the Item Shop for 24 hours🧇 pic.twitter.com/gUNS8hkEhI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 6, 2023

Epic Games have recently proven as enamored with nostalgia as the Duffer Brothers, throwing back to both Fortnite’s original Battle Royale map and their previous collaboration with Netflix’s Stranger Things. Fortnite’s first collaboration with the supernatural series in 2019 brought skins of David Harbour’s Chief Hopper and the monstrous Demogorgon into the game. This year’s collaboration welcomes Hopper’s adopted daughter Eleven, also known as Jane Hopper, with three different skins.

Of Eleven’s many iconic Stranger Things outfits, Fortnite embraces one of the Millie Bobby Brown character’s 80s mall kid looks from Season 3. In addition to the colorful and geometric ensemble, two more muted Eleven outfits are featured in the t store that highlight her sensory deprivation experiences at Hawkins’ National Laboratory. All three skins and a custom waffle emote are currently available for V-Buck purchase in the game’s Item Shop.

Both the brand-new Eleven and previous Hopper skins are available for 1500 V-Bucks for one day only, to celebrate Stranger Things Day. The 2019 Demogorgon skin has likewise returned to the Fortnite store, alongside other Stranger Things paraphernalia including Steve Harrington’s Demodog-fighting bat, Eddie Munson’s spear, the diorama of Hopper’s cabin, and the previously mention waffle emote. Fortnite players eager to wield the game’s many Stranger Things exclusives should strike soon, as the offer will vanish into the Upside Down as quick as Barb.

Despite its themes and costumes often being associated with Halloween, Netflix has transformed Nov. 6 into a holiday celebrating its supernatural hit Stranger Things. On Nov. 6 1983, Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana after a climatic game of Dungeons & Dragons with his AV Club friends. The disappearance of Noah Schnapp’s character kicked off the events of the Netflix phenomenon, with a highly anticipated final season predicted to make its way to the streamer by 2025. For now, the Mind Flayer of Stranger Things fandom has spread its tendrils into other popular franchises, such as Fortnite, who make Nov. 6 a day to celebrate the series in their own unique way.