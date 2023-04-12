Lil Wayne Is Hosting a Street Fighter 6 Showcase on 4/20

Keeping with the hip and urban themes of Street Fighter 6, rapper Lil Wayne will host a Street Fighter 6 Showcase on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT on YouTube, and it will be more than 30 minutes long. You can’t accuse Capcom of being boring.

In a short teaser video, Lil Wayne offered the following message for the event: “Wassup, everyone? It’s your boy Weezy, and I’ll be hosting the Street Fighter 6 Showcase with an exclusive look at the new game. We’re talking new ways to fight, crazy new game modes, and some big announcements. Stay tuned: It’s about to be crazy.”

Tune in to the #SF6Showcase for an extended final look at Street Fighter 6 with over 30 minutes of big news and announcements. 🎤 Hosted by Lil Wayne (@LilTunechi)

📅 Date – April 20

🕒 Time – 3:00PM PT

Capcom seems to know it has something special on its hands with this game, as the promotional efforts for this game have been relatively aggressive. Street Fighter 6 has shown up in a lot of places and showcases, recently revealing Zangief, Cammy, and new character Lily as the final additions to the launch roster of the game. There have also been positively received limited-time beta tests for the game. And most importantly, the fighting game community itself seems really enthused for the game.

Personally, I’m curious to see more of the world exploration elements, since that just sounds plain fun regardless of my awful fighting game skills. Hopefully Lil Wayne will reveal all when the Street Fighter 6 Showcase lands on April 20. We already know that Lil Wayne is no stranger to Street Fighter, following his “battle” with Drake.