Super Mario Bros. Wonder Trailer Gives Best Look Yet at the Nintendo Game

Nintendo has published a Super Mario Bros. Wonder trailer that gives players a more detailed look at elephant gameplay, multiplayer, power-ups, and the game’s wacky Wonder Flower item.

The six-and-a-half-minute trailer should tell players everything they could ever want to know about the latest 2.5D side-scroller entry in the series ahead of its launch next month. Some highlights include closer looks at the Flower Kingdom’s seven explorable areas, including Fluff-Puff Peaks, Shining Falls, Petal Isles, and Pip-Rock Plateau. Additionally, while we know that Super Mario Bros. Wonder offers Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, Toadette, Yoshi, and Nabbit as playable characters, today’s footage gives us more gameplay from these characters. Most characters play the same, so you won’t have to fight with friends when choosing who picks who. Instead, those looking to spice things up might be better off toying with the game’s Badge system, which allows players to utilize different off-the-wall abilities.

Related: Charles Martinet Calls Shigeru Miyamoto Papa in Special Video for Mario Fans

Today’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder trailer doesn’t reveal much in terms of new information, but there is more than enough new gameplay here to justify a watch. You can see Elephant Mario once again in the video below.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder comes to Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023, and pre-orders are open now. When it does release, it’ll mark the first major entry without longtime Mario voice actor, Charles Martinet. Nintendo has been reluctant to share who will take over as the Italian plumber and his colorfully capped siblings, but we’ll almost certainly learn who the replacement is when launch finally rolls around next month.