Superman Is More Relatable Now than Ever Before

Right now fans are eating well with all the stories of Superman. From the comics to the big screen, Supes is doing well. However, I believe that where he excels right now, is television. I’ve never been more enamored with the life of the last son of Krypton than when I’m watching the two big series on television.

It’s a testament to the quality of the character and the writing of both series that we can see the two parts of Clark Kent’s life. In My Adventures with Superman, audiences are treated to a new kind of origin story for the legendary superhero. With the animation style of Studio Mir (the studio behind The Legend of Korra, and X-Men ’97 amongst others) this animated adventure follows, in my opinion, the weakest Supes in all the Multiverse, and frankly, that’s one of the reasons I love it.

Up, up and away

Following a Clark Kent who knows nothing of his lineage, this series showcases a young man slowly growing into the legend we all know he will become, complete with anime flair. The writing is whip-smart, the animation pops with vibrant colour and kinetic action and the relationship at the centre of it is sweet and compelling.

I’ve found that in recent years, Clark’s rogues gallery and his friendship circle have never expanded beyond the heavy hitters. Within this series as well as Superman & Lois, audiences have been treated to new interpretations of classic villains, as well as other lesser villains being seen more. Watching Lois and Clark grow as friends and so much more was delightfully charming. Then with Clark’s enemies, we have old-school classics like Parasite, Silver Banshee and Livewire get new leases on life which is brilliant.

Seeing this untrained Superman trade fisticuffs with all these street-level villains with new backgrounds is genuinely thrilling and makes this a must-watch for fans of Supes.

Superman – Here ya go, friend

Going from one of the weakest Supermen in the Multiverse to arguably one of the strongest, Superman & Lois is probably my favourite iteration of Supes. From the casting of Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch to the story being told, this is the ultimate story for fans of the first superhero. Why? It’s simple because he is at his most relatable in this series.

Where Zack Snyder took Superman and emphasised the “Super”, going so far as turning him into a messiah, which is a fascinating angle. This series emphasises the “man”. Much like My Adventures with Superman, where we have an untested Clark Kent struggling with becoming a hero while trying to remain human, this series sees Clark struggle with keeping his family together all the while being something monolithic.

This is what makes these series and the character of Superman work so well. These iterations remind people that he has the same problems as us. The opening prologue for Superman & Lois is maybe the best introduction to the character. Watching Clark unable to save his mother from a stroke, another very human problem, still brings tears to my eyes. Seeing him defend his wife and son after they were harassed as Clark was compelling and cathartic.

His relationship with Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois is powerful. It’s a masterclass in relationship dynamics. They’re both compelling and interesting characters and when Lois deals with cancer in the third season it’s another testament to how well the writers treat this seemingly invincible man and his relationship to death.

Both of these series and their compelling portrayals of Superman and his world are why I love this character. And with more news about James Gunn’s Superman being revealed, I hope that his iteration soars as high.

