System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition Coming to Xbox Series X and PS5

Earlier this year, gamers were treated to a complete remake of System Shock, but what about its sequel? Well, System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition is now coming to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 (PS5).

Developer Nightdive Studios (via Gematsu) provided an update on System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition, which will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in addition to the previously announced PC version. Check out a new spooky trailer for the title below, from the recent The Indie Horror Showcase event:

While not as technically impressive as the full-on remake of the first game, System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition still boasts improved visuals, enhanced gameplay, and vastly improved performance (up to 4K resolution at 120 frames per second). This will be the most stable version of the game, as numerous bugs from the original release have been cleaned up. There will also be upgrades to the co-op multiplayer mode and fan-made content will be supported.

All in all, this sounds like a great upgrade to the original. It will be hitting PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S | X sometime soon. Users who purchased the System Shock remake on Steam or GOG will receive System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for free.