Tad Williams’ Otherland Series Getting Adaptation From Witcher, Wheel of Time Producers

Tad Williams’ four-book Otherland series will be getting an adaptation from the team behind The Witcher and The Wheel of Time.

Deadline reports that Platige Image, which produced The Witcher, and Mount Devil are working on an adaptation of Otherland with Mike Weber, an executive producer on The Wheel of Time.

The Otherland series began in 1996 with City of Golden Shadow and concluded in 2001 with Sea of Silver Light. The series is essentially a mix of cyberpunk and fantasy, with players using incredible VR to access to various simulated worlds and realms.

Related: All Game of Thrones Books, Ranked Worst to Best

Speaking to Deadline about the project, Weber said, “I believe Tad has written the definitive work on the conflict between the human experience and technological advancements. He depicts a not-so-distant future where the choice between living in the real or the virtual world becomes a choice between life or death. The prescient themes and fantastic characters give Otherland all the foundations of a next-level sci-fi drama series adaptation.”

No potential streaming service or network was named in that outlet’s reporting as to just where Otherland might end up. Additionally, no casting or writing information was provided. Considering all that, you shouldn’t need me to tell you there’s no release date or window at this time, either. All of that’s pretty standard for a series that’s so early into its production process, but this is one I definitely hope doesn’t end up getting hung up for years.

The last few years have been really wonderful for adaptations of sci-fi and fantasy. The Wheel of Time, The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been massive hits with audiences following the groundwork that was laid by the mammoth success that was Game of Thrones.