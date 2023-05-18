Tako no Himitsu: Ocean of Secrets Is a Mr Tako Follow-Up Inspired by Golden Sun, GBA Games

Developers Christophe Galati and co-developer/publisher Deneos have announced a Golden Sun-inspired Save me Mr Tako spiritual successor for PC called Tako no Himitsu: Ocean of Secrets. In the game, players take control of six playable characters that each have unique abilities and Symbiosis power. Tako no Himitsu: Ocean of Secrets is a game of real-time combat and strategy that sets players on a journey through a magical world with Game Boy Advance-esque pixel visuals, but it also is looking to tell a whimsical, epic story. You can read more about the tale it plans to tell in the short synopsis below:

Following centuries of peace after the last war between Octopuses and Humans, the world must now face the secrets of its past. Wild animals are slowly disappearing, tensions between countries are brewing following the rise of the mysterious Temple of the Order, and shadow voids are appearing across the lands.

Tako no Himitsu: Ocean of Secrets has plenty to offer, but its nostalgic, eye-candy visuals might be its greatest strength. You can take a look at it all for yourself in the reveal trailer below.

The game features real-time combat with a layer of strategy. Mastering it is necessary for players looking to experience each playable character’s unique story. Thankfully, these heroes have the help of some spell-wielding octopuses to help them navigate puzzles and enemy encounters.

Despite the fact that Tako no Himitsu: Ocean of Secrets takes plenty of inspiration from the Game Boy Advance era of gaming, it’s currently only set to come to PC at an unspecified point in the future. However, Christophe Galati and Deneos do plan to launch a Kickstarter sometime soon. You can sign up to be notified when the campaign launches, but until then, be sure to keep checking in with us for any updates.

Meanwhile, sister site Destructoid did an interview with the developer, where he further elaborated on how GBA games and other games (like Illusion of Gaia and other Quintet games) influenced Tako no Himitsu.