Full Patch Notes for FFXIV 7.1 Crossroads Are Out Now

Patch 7.1 is set to be released for Final Fantasy XIV in just a few hours, and Square Enix has dropped the full patch notes for the massive content update ahead of its release.

As expected, we’ll be getting new story content as the Warrior of Light continues journeying across the continent of Tural. Perhaps more excitingly, however, we’re also getting the first part of the new Alliance Raid series, Echoes of Vana’diel. This series is essentially a crossover between Final Fantasy XI and XIV, which should provide a nice shot of nostalgia for folks who checked out the series’ first foray into the MMORPG scene.

Aside from all this new content, we’re also getting new housing updates, as well as a continuation of the Manderville questline, which is easily one of the most popular side quest chains in the entire game. There are also a couple of nice quality-of-life updates, including an MSQ indicator on the minimap whenever you’re in its vicinity. While it’s always been straightforward enough to find out where the next MSQ is by checking your journal or clicking on the prompt on your screen, having it show up on the minimap itself will be incredibly helpful.

Allied Society Quests are another new addition coming in 7.1 today. Players will be able to accept up to three daily quests each day, and complete them to increase their reputation with that particular society, and this will in turn unlock even more main quests to take on. It’s another way for you to level up alt jobs from level 90, and having that kind of variety is always nice especially if you’re planning on getting all your jobs to 100.

You can check out the full patch notes for FFXIV 7.1 Crossroads here. Final Fantasy XIV is now available on PC and consoles.

