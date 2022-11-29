Want to feel old? Netflix‘s new That ’90s Show, a reboot of That ’70s Show, will premiere even further away from the actual decade it takes place in than the first series did. That ’70s Show premiered about 18 years after the ’70s ended whereas That ’90s Show is premiering about 23 years after the 90s ended. Want to feel older? Just watch the first teaser trailer for That ’90s Show, which brings back Kurtwood Smith as Red and Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty in the same house where the original series took place.

As you can tell from the teaser, not much has changed for the house itself, but it’s full of a new set of kids getting high in the basement while the camera pans from one to the other. The series sees Red and Kitty taking in their grandaughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), who decides that her life will be more fun and adventurous if she moves in with them instead of living with her parents. Of note is that we don’t actually know who her mom is, just that she’s smart like her and awkward like her dad — the assumption being that it’s Eric and Donna, but not confirmed, especially considering they weren’t married or even fully dating at the end of the original series.

While at the old homestead she meets Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Gwen’s brother Nate (Maxwell Donovan), Nate’s girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), the sarcastic Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and the charming Jay (Mace Coronel). The group becomes friends and Red starts being grumpy about children once again. We can also assume that more of the original show’s cast will show up as well, but probably not Danny Masterson.

Obviously, reboots are tricky business, but this could be a winner for Netflix as a new generation of Millennials is now hankering for the comedic nostalgia that That ’70s Show delivered back when it came out. The half-hour, laugh-track-laden sitcom is a dying breed as people binge-watch continuous series, but Netflix has had some success in bringing it back to life with things like The Ranch. Judging from this teaser trailer, they’re going full bore into the genre for That ’90s Show and leaning heavily into everyone’s love of Red and Kitty.

The show comes from the original series’s creators, Bonnie and Terry Turner, working alongside their daughter, Lindsey Turner. The series is being run by executive producer Gregg Mettler.

That ’90s Show will premiere on Netflix on January 19, 2023.