The Batman Part II Gets New Release Date

It looks like it will be a whole year longer before Robert Pattinson gets to say “I’m Batman” again as Warner Bros. has announced that The Batman Part II will now release on Oct. 2, 2026, jumping 364 days from its Oct. 3, 2025 release date.

It isn’t clear why the delay is occurring, but most likely, it has to do with the scheduling of a very busy actor (Pattinson), a very busy director (Matt Reeves), and an increasingly crowded release schedule for DC films as James Gunn and Peter Safran get the ball rolling on their cinematic universe. While The Batman films and shows won’t be set in that cinematic universe – instead being released under the DC Elseworlds label – the studio can hardly want multiple superhero flicks cramming the calendar, whether they’re in the same universe or not.

What this isn’t, as far as we know, is an issue with Reeves under the new direction of Gunn. Gunn has already said that he loves Reeves’ take on The Batman, and the original release date was set under him and Safran, not the previous regime. DC is also moving ahead still with The Penguin, a Max miniseries focusing on Colin Farrell’s Penguin from the first film and bridging the events between that movie and The Batman Part II. And that’s not even mentioning Reeves’ Arkham Asylum series, which is in the works as well.

We don’t know all that much about The Batman Part II, aside from the fact that Mattson Tomlin is co-writing the screenplay with Reeves. The first movie had a Joker tease in it (along with an extensive deleted scene), but his transition into a major role in the sequel has yet to be confirmed, so things could go in any direction. But whatever that direction is, the turn will now be taken a year later.