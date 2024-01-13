The Best Canon Star Wars Books

If you love Star Wars and have seen all the films and Disney+ shows, there’s still a massive universe for you to explore with books and comics. The problem, however, is that there’s A LOT of them. To help you out, here are the best Star Wars canon books.

Aftermath, Chuck Wendig

The second Death Star may have been destroyed, but the war wages on even after the deaths of Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader. As the new Republic chases down the last pieces of the Empire across the galaxy, a new threat begins to rise.

A former rebel discovers a secret Imperial meeting taking place to plan a counteroffensive. She had wanted to stop fighting and concentrate on her family. Now, she and others must risk everything to prevent the Empire from rising again.

Aftermath is the first of a three-part trilogy from Chuck Wendig, and all three are very worth the read. Wending has also written the incredibly excellent Wanderers and Wayward, both must-reads.

Brotherhood, Mike Chen

Mike Chen has a sincere love for the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy. That love is evident on every page of Brotherhood. Picking up shortly after the events of Attack of the Clones, Brotherhood has Jedi Knights Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker working together to investigate a conspiracy that threatens the Republic.

Brotherhood adds a lot of context to Episode II, especially regarding Palpatine’s influence on Anakin. It is also a great story about change and adaptability. The two Jedi, formerly Master and Padawan, must now learn to work together as equals. Asajj Ventress having a significant role in the story certainly doesn’t hurt, either.

Lost Stars, Claudia Gray

Claudia Gray is one of the very best Star Wars authors right now, and Lost Stars is arguably her very best work. As children, Ciena Ree and Thane Kyrell were great friends. As adults, they’re on opposite sides of the Galactic Civil War.

Lost Stars is a story of love and heartbreak, and it adds an emotional element to the Galactic Civil War that we’ve rarely seen before. As a standalone story, it’s a phenomenal way to introduce yourself to Star Wars canon books.

Padawan, Kiersten White

Obi-Wan Kenobi is my favorite character in Star Wars and one of the most popular Jedi Knights across the saga. In Padawan, Obi-Wan is a teenage Padawan struggling with his place in both the Jedi Order and the galaxy. He is at odds with his master, Qui-Gon Jinn, and himself. A journey to a dangerous planet leads Kenobi to a path of self-discovery and learning how he fits into the galaxy.

The Jedi in the Prequel Trilogy are often stoic and sure of themselves, so I love it when the novels allow Jedi to be vulnerable. Obi-Wan Kenobi is that in Padawan – he’s unsure of himself and not even sure he wants to remain in the Jedi Order. He faces many of the same self-doubt issues we all do, and his emergence from them makes for a great story.

Shadow of the Sith, Adam Christopher

If you’re like me and wish The Rise of Skywalker had been better, you’ll probably enjoy Shadow of the Sith. Adam Christopher tells the tale of Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian teaming up in the years after the Rebellion to search for Sith artifacts. Shadow of the Sith adds a lot of context to Episode 9, making the film a more cohesive story.

In the novel, you’ll see Rey with her parents fleeing the forces of evil. You’ll learn more about Ochi of Bestoon and how he met his fate. Finally, readers discover why Lando is on the world of Pasaana in The Rise of Skywalker. On top of that, it’s always fun to see Luke Skywalker in the prime of his Force powers.

The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, Charles Soule

The High Republic began in 2021 as a new Star Wars storytelling initiative. Set over 200 years prior to the Prequel Trilogy, the High Republic introduces new heroes and villains into Star Wars canon. It has also assembled some of the best Star Wars authors of today, and Charles Soule is among the best. Light of the Jedi is one of his best, and it kicks off the High Republic story.

After a huge disaster rocks the Republic, the Jedi must race in an urgent effort to both save lives and find the culprit. In the process, new heroes will rise, and we are introduced to the Nihil, the brand-new villains of the High Republic era.