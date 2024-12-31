Whether in a movie theater or in your living room, horror thrived in 2024, and that includes horror video games. With so many excellent games to choose from, here are the best horror games of 2024.

The rules for this list are simple – if it was an original horror game that came out in 2024, it’s eligible. It doesn’t matter what system it’s for, as long as it came out from January 1st to the middle of December, it’s valid. Also, while we’ll be taking a look at both major and indie releases, don’t be sad if a game you like doesn’t appear on this list. With the amount of good games that came out this year, you’ll probably find a title here that you’ll want to give a shot.

So with that being said, here are the best horror games of 2024!

Crow Country (PC, PS5, Switch)

A growing trend in horror games is to make games that are reminiscent of 5th-generation consoles. As someone who adores the aesthetics and controls of the Nintendo 64 and PlayStation, I’m here for it, especially when we’re given games like Crow Country. You play as Mara Forest, a special agent tasked with exploring the eponymous theme park in search of the park’s owner, only to discover monsters and traps lurking around every corner. The story is surprisingly in-depth and presents you with subtle mysteries right off the bat with numerous shocking twists. As for the gameplay, the action isn’t dissimilar from Resident Evil and maintains some of its eccentricities with puzzles that require you to explore the entire theme park for the solutions, rewarding you on future playthroughs with your knowledge. It’s the most replayable horror game this year and is a personal frontrunner for my Game of the Year.

Mouthwashing (PC)

Mouthwashing is an unnerving game. Set aboard a space-freighter where the crew is waiting to die after their vessel crashed into an asteroid field, you’ll spend your time chatting with the few crew members trying to figure out how to survive, and caring for the mutilated body of the ship’s captain. This is a horror game that puts the narrative first, and while it’s one of the least interactive games on this list, the despair that Mouthwashing instills in its players is palpable. Each scene in its non-linear narrative has something unique to offer, and most of them make you feel awful. It’s truly a haunting experience.

Silent Hill 2 (PC, PS5)

Most gamers, like myself, weren’t certain if Bloober Team could do the original Silent Hill 2 justice given their track record, but by God, they actually did. It’s not a flawless game, since the atmosphere isn’t quite as tense and there are more jumpscares thanks to the overpopulation of Mannequin enemies, but the story is still just as good as it was in 2001 — and, in a few parts, actually better. Seeing the town of Silent Hill rendered in so much detail is impressive, and the new puzzles and sequences offer something new to keep older fans on their toes. Silent Hill 2 defied the odds and won over naysayers.

Sorry, We’re Closed (PC)

I don’t know what it is about lo-fi horror games, but Sorry, We’re Closed fascinated me with its depiction of divine horror. Like the best horror games, this is a game that you experience for its story, and the themes that it tackles about love, morality, and sexuality are all fascinating, presented in a neon-draped package that is simply unforgettable. This game oozes style in a way few others can. Add in some classic fixed camera angles but with modern conveniences like a first-person mode for combat, and you get a game that stands apart from its contemporaries in more ways than one.

Still Wakes The Deep (PC, PS5, Xbox X/S)

While the term “walking simulator” has become a dirty phrase in certain circles, leave it to The Chinese Room to craft a linear horror game that may be light on interactivity, but excels at atmosphere. Still Wakes The Deep is a delicious slice of cosmic horror directly inspired by The Thing as you try to escape a collapsing oil rig with its crew slowly being transformed into mutated creatures. Those mutated crew members are tragic, as they shift between vicious rage, desperate fear, and unusual calm, making you sympathize with them even as they try to devour you. It’s a harrowing game with the occasional thrilling platforming sequence, but by the end, you’ll be left numb as you march to the inevitable conclusion the game is pushing you towards.

