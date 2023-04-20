The Boroughs Is a Sci-fi Netflix Series Produced by the Duffers… Set at a Retirement Community

Matt and Ross Duffer have found their next lovable gang of outsiders to take on an evil force: a group of old people at a retirement home. The pair are executive producing, via their production company, Upside Down Pictures, a new Netflix sci-fi series called The Boroughs. The series comes from The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance creators/showrunners Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthew and will feature an evil force coming to steal time itself.

The series takes place in a retirement community in the New Mexico desert, presumably called the Boroughs. The idyllic life of a group of retirees is disrupted by some otherworldly threat that is set to steal the one thing they’re running out of: time. Just what the heck that means isn’t clear, but evidently this bunch of grumpy old people will be just as enjoyable to watch as the Party from Stranger Things.

“We’ve been fans of Jeff and Will’s writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for The Boroughs, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands,” Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. “While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.”

“We’re thrilled to be back at Netflix,” said Addiss and Matthews. “Working alongside the Duffer Brothers (who are pretty good at making shows) and their team has been a dream come true. They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs.”

The series, which has only recently been greenlit by Netflix, will be eight episodes long and does not yet have a release date. After their live-action Death Note series, this will be the next non-Stranger Things project the Duffers have announced since launching Upside Down Pictures and partnering with Netflix to produce content. There is also a recently announced animated Stranger Things spinoff. Hopefully, The Boroughs will be just as good as Stranger Things at Netflix.