The Casting of Frank Stone Is an All-Time Horror Classic [Review]

Ever since its announcement, I’ve been cautiously optimistic about The Casting of Frank Stone. Worried that it may be too schlocky to be taken seriously, or lean too far into the B-movie stereotypes of 70s and 80s horror, I was pleasantly surprised from the moment I started this adventure. There’s not much on the market like this adventure, and it’s something that both Dead by Daylight fans and horror aficionados should have in their collection.

A Choose Your Own Adventure Novel Brought To Life

Screenshot via The Escapist

While Dead by Daylight is something I am quite familiar with, the world of Supermassive Games is something that I, ashamedly, have not had much experience with. Falling into line behind previous games such as The Quarry and Until Dawn, I found myself controlling a variety of different characters throughout this roughly 10 to 12-hour adventure, with my fingers controlling the webs of their fate.

Reminiscent of Choose Your Own Adventure novels with a terrifying and morbid twist, I never knew what was coming as I made my way through the world that was unwrapping itself before me. Switching between three different eras, characters would overlap, details would emerge that brought light to past events, and even untold horrors waited behind every flip of this book of fate.

The overarching story is entertaining, terrifying, and tense, with the backstory of Frank Stone coming to life in three different timeframes and the domino effect of suffering that followed was mesmerizing to experience. The idea of being in control of the lives of these digital pawns as they maneuver through what feels like a haunted chessboard was terrifying, but something I came to grips with rather quickly.

Unreal Engine 5 Powers This Blockbuster With Phenomenal Results

Screenshot via The Escapist

After playing hundreds of hours of Dead by Daylight, seeing the world of The Casting of Frank Stone unravel itself before my eyes was a treat. Characters look scarily realistic, with expertly handled facial capture encapsulating every pivotal moment of terror, dread, and anxiety that peppers the scene. Paired with great voice acting, it felt like I was watching a horror film that I had never seen in my life unfold before my eyes.

Environments are similarly gorgeous, with moody lighting accentuating every scene to make it look as realistic as possible. There were a few moments through this adventure that I had to stop and marvel at The Casting of Frank Stone, as it looked like something that walked the thin line between actual gameplay and tech demo.

While the actual gameplay of Supermassive titles seems to boil down to walking and exploring, it’s just plain gorgeous and a treat for the eyes in every scene. The sheer amount of detail put into every scene is breathtaking, and seeing the more supernatural parts of the world, combined with the frankly disturbingly detailed gore makes this a horror-fanatics dream come true.

However, the stunning technical achievement here was sprinkled with a few moments of slowdown that, while not game-breaking by any means, was slightly distracting and would occasionally take me out of the immersion. There is also a slight issue with the speed at which textures load in, with scenes switching and textures popping in before my eyes. That being said, these warranted being brought up, but I was in awe more than I was in horror.

Much like the graphical fidelity, the sound design is top-notch. Music swelling at the most important moments, while somber notes pepper disturbing scenes. It’s a visual and auditory feast, and one that I’m glad I got to partake in.

A Tale Worth Revisiting Time and Time Again

Screenshot via The Escapist

Falling back on the Choose Your Own Adventure narrative, no two players are likely going to experience the same story at the same time. I was frankly shocked to see the number of paths I could have gone down after my first playthrough, with only a small flick of the stick changing the fate of my favorite characters.

While its runtime is short, and some parts feel as if they were slightly rushed as if to wrap things up with a nice bow, it’s a game that encourages multiple playthroughs to experience what could have been. While playing alone for the first time, I plan on giving it another playthrough with my wife to see what she chooses. It’ll be interesting to see how she reacts to some of the more grizzly portions, even though she’s a horror fanatic herself.

Some choices will allow me to visit the alternate path. Other choices will be more concrete. It’s up to me to choose how things will progress. I’m controlling the web of fate, and it’s stressful and slightly magnificent in its own way. Until you watch your favorite character get eviscerated right before your eyes. Then it’s much less magnificent.

The overarching narrative told throughout The Casting of Frank Stone is captivating, but the choices make the game. Beyond the choices, I also had to keep track of relationships. Friendships came close to ending due to drastic choices, whereas other characters grew more fond of me. Weaving myself into this world in unexpected ways had me invested every step of the way.

The Dead by Daylight Inspiration Is Welcomed

Screenshot via The Escapist

Small gameplay elements from the Dead by Daylight franchise find their way into The Casting of Frank Stone in unexpected ways. From the simple Skill Check to the repair of generators, it’s great to see how they melded a high-stakes and frantic multiplayer experience into something more story-driven. Alongside these gameplay moments, there are plenty of nods and easter eggs that will send fans like me through the roof.

A variety of collectibles are spread throughout The Casting of Frank Stone. Relliks, Trinkets, and other pieces of lore that connect this world to another far beyond its reach are extremely interesting and had me searching every corner for more. The love and care put into crafting a unique world is apparent from the start.

Finding nods to my favorite multiplayer game is exciting, and it would likely be a great way to introduce a new set of fans to the lore of the series. I appreciate the fact that the references are not thrown directly into your face, as it could have been very “Marvelized” in its design language. Subtle hints and little moments that catch your eye will keep the most eagle-eyed fans content throughout the runtime.

While The Casting of Frank Stone may have been my first experience with a Supermassive Game, it’s encouraged me to check out their back catalog. It’s a compilation of schlocky, homemade horror with a splash of the extraterrestrial to keep things spicy. No matter which way you approach it, as an avid Dead by Daylight fan or someone unfamiliar with the franchise, you’re in for the ride of your life.

Verdict: Recommended

The Casting of Frank Stone is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy