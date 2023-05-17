The Creator Trailer Reveals Big-Budget Sci-Fi Action Against AI from Rogue One Director

20th Century Studios has revealed the teaser trailer for original sci-fi action movie The Creator from Gareth Edwards, the director of Godzilla (2014) and (kind of) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Edwards’ touch can already be seen all over this first footage as John David Washington, Gemma Chan, and Ken Watanabe deliver whispered lines in-between shots that tease epic set pieces. Edwards both directed and wrote the film, so it’s no surprise to see his eye for scale already playing a part in a story about humanity’s battle with AI. Today’s first look video is set to a booming cut of Aerosmith’s “Dream On,” and you can see it all for yourself in the teaser trailer for The Creator below.

The Creator trailer is full of intriguing setups for a war-torn, post-apocalyptic world, but it doesn’t actually tell us much about its story and characters. Thankfully, 20th Century Studios elaborated on the narrative of The Creator elsewhere:

Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war—and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

The Creator comes to theaters on September 29, 2023. You can see the film’s first poster while we wait for more information about Edwards’ next project. Meanwhile, if you’re a Godzilla fan, there’s the next movie in that franchise, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, to look forward to next year.