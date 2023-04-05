The Explorator Is an FPS Adventure Against Animated 2D Monsters

Semi-open fantasy first-person shooter The Explorator was revealed during an [email protected] stream today as an imaginative title that is set to come to PC and Xbox. No release date for this zany action title was revealed, but there are enough little details in its first trailer to keep fans occupied for quite some time. The trailer, which comes in at just over a minute long, showcases vibrant worlds and cute cartoon characters. It’s kind of an acid trip, honestly, but that’s exactly what makes The Explorator so attention-grabbing. See it in action for yourself in the [email protected] trailer below.

More details about The Explorator can be found on its Steam page. Developer Remnant Games Studio describes the semi-open fantasy adventure as a “realistic FPS,” meaning every bullet is deadly. Players will also learn to navigate an inventory and weight management system as they meet quest-giving characters and explore the dangerous island of Ospolis. Throughout this dangerous wonderland, you can expect to upgrade weapons and armor while finding relics that grant unique characteristics. For more on the cartoon world of Ospolis, be sure to read the description from Remnant below:

Legends say that the legendary city of Atlantis lies beneath this island, which has been suddenly overrun by goblins and monsters that have emerged from the bowels of the underground tunnels drilled by unwary explorers confident of finding the famous city. You will have to cross the region zone by zone to get in touch with these explorers surrounded by demons and help them solve the mystery of the attack.

The Explorator is only announced for PC and Xbox platforms at this time. That said, the title looks like it could fit right at home on other consoles, so let’s hope we see more information on that front before launch arrives sometime in the future.