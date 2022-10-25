With the success of Marvel’s first one-off special, Werewolf by Night, it’s time to turn our attention to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next offering, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which received its official Disney+ trailer today. The trailer features all our favorite Guardians going on an adventure to bring the Christmas spirit to Star-Lord by… kidnapping Kevin Bacon.

While the full Guardians of the Galaxy cast is clearly going to be present for the special and make appearances in the holiday special trailer, this seems to be somewhat focused on Drax and Mantis going on a hijinks-filled adventure to bring Kevin Bacon to Peter Quill since he’s moping around so much after Gamora’s death. The pair, played by Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff, head to Earth to find Bacon, who obviously doesn’t want to go with them. There’s probably a whole lot more to this — including our first good look at young adult Groot and the return of everyone’s favorite good boy, Cosmo — but for now it’s enough to enjoy the Christmas spirit flowing through Drax and Mantis’ misguided attempts at celebrating the holiday. The special is both written and directed by Guardians writer / director James Gunn, so expect it to be steeped in deep comic book references and Gunn’s humor.

Disney is dabbling in one-off specials like these to help the MCU play around in other genres / do fun things, and obviously, a holiday special is both of those things. While this and Werewolf by Night are the only two current specials that are known about, the studio is reportedly looking into making even more as it can test the waters for more experimental stuff or just do something fun that it thinks will bring in viewers. Whatever the reason, it brings us Kevin Bacon running from two leaping superheroes, and that can’t be bad.

As the trailer declares, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will drop on Disney+ on November 25.