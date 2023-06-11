The Invincible Story Trailer Shows Off More of the Sci-Fi Thriller

Publisher 11 Bit Studios and developer Starward Industries debuted a new story trailer for their retro-futuristic single-player sci-fi game The Invincible during the PC Gaming Show 2023. It’s sad to see that the video still leaves players without a proper release date, though it does reaffirm a 2023 launch window for PC and consoles. While most footage so far has focused on the sunset-colored planet of Regis III and the retro tech that can be found throughout it, today’s trailer focuses on the game’s protagonist, Yasna. Her journey to understand the cosmos will be a thrilling one, but what she discovers on Regis III may not be what she expected. You can get another taste of some of the sights and sounds Yasna will encounter in this The Invincible story trailer.

“Yasna isn’t terrified by the cosmos, but rather amazed by the vision of its undiscovered phenomena,” Starward narrative designer Magdalena Kucenty said in a press release. “Her training as an astrobiologist helps her handle stress and maintain focus when she wakes up on the unknown planet without her crew and with holes in her memories. In the beginning, her professionalism and natural curiosity push her forward to look for answers and to successfully complete her mission. However, her attitude slowly changes throughout the game, as she is faced with morally difficult decisions and the realization that not everything, everywhere is for us.”

We may not have a The Invincible release date, but we do know that we can go hands-on with it right now. As part of the 11 Bit publisher sale on Steam as well as Steam Next Fest, players will have the opportunity to try two different demos. The first is the same made available to the public in May, while the second features a new section called “Convoy.” The 11 Bit publisher sale started June 8 and ends June 19, with Steam Next Fest set to run from June 19 to June 26.

The Invincible launches for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S later this year. For more on The Invincible, you can read our interview with Starward where we learned more about how the team plans to adapt Stanisław Lem’s novel of the same name.