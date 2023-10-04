The Iron Oath Release Date Reveals 1.0 Launch in November

Medieval fantasy turn-based RPG The Iron Oath is leaving Early Access at last, as developer Curious Panda Games and publisher Humble Games have revealed a 1.0 release date of November 2, 2023, for PC via Steam. The team behind the game announced plans to launch the full build in a post on Steam.

The Iron Oath originally came to Early Access in April of last year. In other words, today’s announcement marks the end of around a year and a half in the public pre-release period. Version 1.0 will finally add an end to the story’s campaign. However, the developers teased that “there are still more stories to tell in the world of Caelum,” so expect to see post-launch content arrive sometime after the release arrives in November.

To celebrate the launch of The Iron Oath 1.0, Curious Panda and Humble have initiated a sale that allows players to pick up the package for 10% off from now until October 11. That means, for the next week, you can pick up the experience and still enjoy its Early Access phase for $17.99. After October 11, the price will increase to $19.99, with the launch build bringing another increase to $24.99 when 1.0 releases.

These are long-awaited updates, but you won’t have to wait to enjoy new content for The Iron Oath. Along with today’s announcement, Curious Panda has revealed the Expeditions Update. This content drop adds Named Gear that can be looted from bosses, new quests, overworld encounters, and company moments. Some other highlights from the patch notes, which are available on Steam, include experimental controller support, quality-of-life changes to dialogue, and a number of bug fixes.

The Iron Oath leaves Early Access with version 1.0 next month. Stay tuned for more information on how Curious Panda and Humble plan to flesh out their RPG experience post-launch.