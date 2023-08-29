The Killer Trailer Shows Off Fassbender’s Hitman in Fincher-Directed Film

David Fincher doesn’t just make movies. He almost exclusively creates classics, and if he’s been working on a film for 19 years, it’s probably going to be one hell of a classic. That is the case for The Killer, which stars Michael Fassbender and just dropped its first trailer to promote its premiere at the Venice Film Festival this year. Fincher has been working on this adaptation of the graphic novel series by Alexis Nolent, AKA Martz and Luc Jacamon, has for what seems like forever, and now it’s finally almost here thanks to Netflix throwing money at it.

You can see the trailer below.

Fassbender plays the titular killer, who is an assassin on an international mission that brings him up against not only his employers but himself in mind-bending and psychological ways. As he travels the world, he’s not only confronted with the challenge of murdering people, but also his own mental determination as he struggles to keep his empathy in check and ensure his assassinations are nothing personal. As the trailer teases, the film is a classic blend of Fincher’s penchant for fast-paced drama and psychological chicanery (not to mention his muted colors and love of things being tinged yellow). It’s also one hell of a trailer, with an almost third-wall-breaking technique that has Fassbender’s nation skipping and the trailer glitching as his mind melts.

The movie, which is sure to feature plenty of twists and turns, also stars Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton. Even more exciting than that admittedly fantastic cast is the fact that the film reunites Fincher with screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker. Their previous film together was a little movie called Se7ven, which you may have heard of.

Netflix is, of course, gunning for some awards with this one given its pedigree so if you’re really lucky and live near a major city you may be able to catch it in theaters when it releases on October 27. The rest of us will have to wait until November 10 to stream the film. You can check out the poster for the film below.