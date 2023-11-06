The Last Of Us Multiplayer Game Still In The Works

If you’ve been wondering whether The Last of Us multiplayer game is still in the works, a director from Naughty Dog has subtly confirmed that development is ongoing.

While it’s not exactly an official statement from the studio, the confirmation does have weight. On Twitter, Naughty Dog game director Vinit Agarwal celebrated clearing all the Special World courses in Super Mario Bros. Wonder and hinted that he was “still working” on Naughty Dog’s multiplayer game based on The Last of Us series.

“I did it! Wow, that was hard, easily 300+ Marios dead in the process,” Agarwal stated on the post, cheekily adding, “And so this tweet can live on in peace…yes, I’m still working on that game.”

And so this tweet can live on in peace… yes, I'm still working on that game. — Vinit Agarwal (@vinixkun) November 4, 2023

Agarwal didn’t offer any other details on The Last of Us multiplayer game after putting out that announcement on social media, so it’s unclear just how far in the process Naughty Dog is at this time. Despite the lack of info, fans were celebrating the fact the game was still in development. It’s noteworthy there were reports in early October that progress on the game had stopped following layoffs.

“So happy right now!” said one fan under Agarwal’s post. “In Naughty Dog we trust!”

Some started theorizing a release in 2024 or somewhere near the launch of Season 2 for The Last of Us HBO series. It’s hard to determine when the game will launch since the public doesn’t have any official details on how the game functions, plus Naughty Dog is taking things slow.

Earlier in 2023, the developer shared an update on the title’s progress, stating it “realized what is best for the game is to give it more time” and revealed a “brand-new single-player experience” was in the works alongside the multiplayer title. It’s fair to assume we have a few more years ahead of us before hearing more about The Last of Us multiplayer game. However, depending on its scope, a reveal could be much sooner than expected.