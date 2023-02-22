The Mandalorian has yet to air its third season, but that hasn’t stopped co-creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni from plotting out season 4. Jon Favreau recently confirmed in an interview with BFMTV that he has already written The Mandalorian season 4, because the creative team wants to stay ahead of the curve in order to tell a “fully formed story.” It’s planning that many fans feel was lacking in the most recent trilogy of Star Wars films, though our esteemed critic Darren Mooney has argued that those movies had larger problems than that.

“Season 4, yeah I’ve written it already,” Favreau said. “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story, so we had mapped it out, Dave and I, and then slowly you just write each episode. So, I was writing during post-production … because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

The Mandalorian season 2 left fans with a surprise appearance from a familiar Star Wars face. Although that character took Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) with him by the time the season came to an end, Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian was reunited with his little green friend in a few offshoot episodes of The Book of Boba Fett. We’ll have a better idea of what’s in store for The Mandalorian season 4 after season 3 wraps up later this year. You can catch the premiere on Disney+ on March 1.