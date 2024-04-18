Anos, Sasha, and Misha in keyart for The Misfit of Demon King Academy
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 Episode Release Dates and Time

It's finally back.
Spring 2024 seems to be the season of returning anime and one of them is The Misfit of Demon King Academy. The show is back to round out Season 2 and here are the release dates and times so you don’t miss out on any of The Misfit of Demon King Academy.

When Does The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 Release?

Anos and Eleonore staring at each other
The first episode of The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 aired on April 12, 2024, and new episodes are set to arrive weekly throughout the run. These will continue through April, and May, then finish up in late June.

Of course, these episodes will start at number 13 with the first 12 already being available to binge through. So you don’t miss out on the action here are the exact release dates for each of the final 12 episodes:

Episode NumberRelease Date
Episode 13April 12
Episode 14April 19
Episode 15April 26
Episode 16May 3
Episode 17May 10
Episode 18May 17
Episode 19May 24
Episode 20May 31
Episode 21June 7
Episode 22June 14
Episode 23June 21
Episode 24June 28

This is the expected release schedule for The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2, but if anything changes we will update this table to reflect the new information.

What Time Do New Episodes of The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 Release?

Episodes of The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 are expected to arrive at 8 am PT on Fridays. These episodes should be available to stream on Crunchyroll as they air in Japan so you shouldn’t have any issues with spoilers.

If you aren’t already caught up, the first half of The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 is available to stream on Crunchyroll now.

