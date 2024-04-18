The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 Episode Release Dates and Time

Spring 2024 seems to be the season of returning anime and one of them is The Misfit of Demon King Academy. The show is back to round out Season 2 and here are the release dates and times so you don’t miss out on any of The Misfit of Demon King Academy.

When Does The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 Release?

The first episode of The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 aired on April 12, 2024, and new episodes are set to arrive weekly throughout the run. These will continue through April, and May, then finish up in late June.

Of course, these episodes will start at number 13 with the first 12 already being available to binge through. So you don’t miss out on the action here are the exact release dates for each of the final 12 episodes:

Episode Number Release Date Episode 13 April 12 Episode 14 April 19 Episode 15 April 26 Episode 16 May 3 Episode 17 May 10 Episode 18 May 17 Episode 19 May 24 Episode 20 May 31 Episode 21 June 7 Episode 22 June 14 Episode 23 June 21 Episode 24 June 28

This is the expected release schedule for The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2, but if anything changes we will update this table to reflect the new information.

What Time Do New Episodes of The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 Release?

Episodes of The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 are expected to arrive at 8 am PT on Fridays. These episodes should be available to stream on Crunchyroll as they air in Japan so you shouldn’t have any issues with spoilers.

If you aren’t already caught up, the first half of The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 is available to stream on Crunchyroll now.

