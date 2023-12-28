The New Twister Isn’t a Sequel or a Remake

We live in an age of sequels and remakes but evidently, the upcoming new Twister film is somehow neither of those things. That’s according to the film’s star Glen Powell, who spoke with Vogue on the matter (via Deadline).

“We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one,” he said. “It’s a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern day.”

That seems a bit at odds with the film’s very-sequel-like reported title Twisters, but there are very few details on what exactly the film is about despite filming having just wrapped for the movie a few nights ago. Presumably, it will involve twisters and people getting too close to them for comfort, which sounds a lot like a remake but Powell says that there won’t be any connection at all to the original film aside from the fact that air will twist around in cone-like ways. It’s not even clear if the movie will involve people chasing twisters as the original 1996 film did.

Powell only hammers that point home when discussing why the original Twister was so popular and why he thinks this new Twister will also appeal to a large audience. “… Humans-versus-weather is a very universal idea, how powerless we really are in the face of these cataclysmic forces,” he noted, suggesting that we may be seeing a disaster film instead of a weather-chasing one.

The original film, which starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt at the height of their box office powers, was a big hit when it came out and its flying cow gag is still one of the best sight gags in cinema history. Still, the movie never received a sequel, which is a thing that happened back before box office success meant the rapid greenlighting of a second film and the launch of a cinematic universe.