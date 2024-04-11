The Rarest Pokémon Games and What They’re Worth (2024)

Pokémon is the biggest franchise to ever exist so naturally vintage products are going to fetch a pretty penny. If you’re looking to buy or sell Pokémon games from your past then we’ve put together a list that should give you an idea of which Pokémon games are the rarest.

The 10 Most Valuable Pokémon Games Today

We’ve all seen the exorbitant amounts that some versions of Pokémon games have sold for but that’s not what we’ll be showing here today. Our list will cover the amount you’re likely to get if you were to sell one of these games today, or if you’re looking to buy one then how much you’ll pay.

To simplify things we’ll be focusing on boxed copies of the games, not free cartridges as they can vary drastically in price. Still, there is a broad range when it comes to boxed Pokémon titles with the best condition fetching much more than one that’s weathered. After reviewing sold listings on eBay, here are the 10 most valuable Pokémon games of today.

Pokémon Yellow

With Pikachu on the box, it shouldn’t be any surprise that Pokémon Yellow is one of the 10 most valuable Pokémon games. This game was the first to allow players to adventure alongside a companion Pokémon, although here it was restricted to just Pikachu.

If you’re in the market to buy Pokémon Yellow you’ll be looking to spend between $150 and $400 depending on the box quality. Still, this price would seem totally reasonable given the age of the game.

Pokémon Sapphire

Gen 3 is a lot of Pokémon fan’s favorite generation in the series and Pokémon Sapphire just happens to be one of the most valuable games to date. Alongside Ruby which can be purchased slightly cheaper, Sapphire introduced players to the Hoenn region and a whole new Pokédex to complete.

Purchasing Pokémon Sapphire in its boxed form today is going to set you back between $150 and $400. Basically, you can take your pick between Pokémon Yellow and Pokémon Sapphire as they’re in the same ballpark when it comes to resale price.

Pokémon SoulSilver

Another game that heavily featured companion Pokémon, SoulSilver is the remake that captured the hearts of fans everywhere. This Gen 2 remake that launched alongside Pokémon HeartGold featured Lugia as its legendary creature and is also one of the most popular games to date.

You can get a boxed copy of Pokémon SoulSilver between $200 and $400 on the resale market today.

Pokémon XD Gale of Darkness

Pokémon XD Gale of Darkness is one of the most forgotten Pokémon titles to date, but it’s also one of the best. This sequel to Pokémon Colosseum was also launched on GameCube and for that reason, it was missed by a lot of gamers.

If you’re looking to explore this adventure now a boxed copy of XD Gale of Darkness can be had via online resellers for between $130 and $450.

Pokémon Leaf Green

Remakes are commonplace in the Pokémon franchise but the first of them was Pokémon Leaf Green. Alongside Fire Red, these games brought the original Pokémon story to the GameBoy Advance era.

You can get a boxed copy of Pokémon Leaf Green for between $200 and $550 making it one of the more expensive games out there, but still a must-have for any collector.

Pokémon HeartGold

Sticking around the same price, Pokémon HeartGold finally enters the midpoint in our list. The companion title to Pokémon SoulSilver, HeartGold sells slightly higher and tends to be the more sought-after title between the two.

Sales for Pokémon HeartGold tend to land between $230 and $550, but if you want to own it for less you can always get an in-box version without the PokeWalker.

Pokémon Emerald

Pokémon Emerald is widely considered the best game in the Pokémon franchise and for good reason. This Gen 3 game took Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, combined them, and then expanded further. There’s just so much more to explore in Pokémon Emerald.

Naturally, with a game held in this high regard, you’re going to need to spend a little more cash. Recent Pokémon Emerald sales suggest you can own a boxed copy of the game between $260 and $550.

Pokémon Red

Being an original Pokémon title, you shouldn’t be surprised to see Pokémon Red on the list of most valuable games. Red features Charizard as its box Pokémon and is the first game that many fans played.

If you want to take a step into the original Kanto region today you’ll need to save up between $250 and $650 for a boxed copy as that’s what they’ve been selling for recently.

Pokémon Crystal

Like Emerald, Pokémon Crystal is the third game in a generation, this time Gen 2. It has much of the same things that Pokémon Gold and Silver do but with extra content and changes that make this story unique.

This is the most pricy handheld game in the series to date and for a boxed copy, you’ll have to spend between $260 and $700.

Pokémon Box: Ruby & Sapphire

It might shock you to find that the most valuable Pokémon game today is a GameCube title, especially since it’s one you might never have heard of. Pokémon Box: Ruby & Sapphire is a game that was invented simply to give players more storage space for their Pokémon. It would also allow players to simply transfer creatures from GameCube games to GameBoy Advance titles.

If you want a boxed copy of Pokémon Box: Ruby & Sapphire today you’ll be spending between $200 and $780.

