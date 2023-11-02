The Sims 4 Lets You Become a Landlord in For Rent Expansion

The Sims 4‘s latest content pack, For Rent, has been announced and it lets you become a landlord. We’re sure you’ll be fair to all your tenants, right?

The answer to that is probably ‘yes’ since, after all, this is The Sims 4. You can do some a few unpleasant things in this life sim but becoming a slumlord is likely taking it too far. But the idea or profiting by owning other people’s houses does make us grin. Because we’re terrible.

Aside from offering the option to be a landlord, or a tenant, it also introduces a new area, Tomarang. Tomarang is an area inspired by South-Asian culture. It’s a collaboration with Jason Chu, an Asian-American rapper who has roots in that region.

There’s also a night market, which we absolutely approve of — there’s something wrong with the world when you can’t get Pad Thai at 4:00AM. But, cool as Tomarang sounds, the rental features aren’t just restricted to that region.

Instead, with the For Rent pack, you can set up rentals, with multiple families on the same lot, in any livable The Sims 4 area. And you can help your neighbours bond over what a terrible landlord you are.

“Community events, like a Potluck and Pool Parties, provide the perfect opportunities for Sims to engage with their neighbors and get a sense of community within their Residential Rental,” the pack’s blurb explains.

But there will also be terrible neighbours to deal with so there should be a little challenge if you choose to be a landlord.

The Sims 4 For Rent Expansion Pack arrives on PC and console this December 7th and those who purchase it before January 18th will get the Street Eats Digital Content which lets you set up your own mobile food trolley.