The Witcher 3 Is Getting a Sequel Comic

The next Witcher game is in the works, and while Geralt of Rivia may put in an appearance, rumors claim he won’t be the star. So what happens to him? A new five-issue comic series from Dark Horse is set to shed some light on his post-The Witcher 3 fate.

Recommended Videos

At the risk of getting into spoiler territory, one of The Witcher 3 DLCs, Blood and Wine, has Geralt gifted a vineyard, the perfect place for a grizzled monster-slayer to retire to. And that’s where The Witcher: Corvo Bianco picks up. In this sequel series, Geralt is probably just chilling, sipping wine, and enjoying retirement.

But while Dark Horse could sell five issues of Geralt-in-a-hot-tub, that’s not how the story unfolds. “The stains of history are deep, and with blood and wine, every drop attracts those who want more,” reads The Witcher: Corvo Bianco‘s ominous blurb.

Related: Can Laurence Fishburne as Regis Save The Witcher Netflix Series?

Going by the striking-looking covers, readers will be getting plenty of blood and wine, with Geralt having to fend off vampiric forces who are after him, the vineyard, or both. The series is written by Bartosz Sztybor, who, aside from penning several The Witcher comics, also worked on the script for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, based on CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077.

The series is unlikely to end with Geralt six feet under, but whether his winery Corvo Bianco is standing is another matter entirely. My money’s on the whole place going up in flames, by the final issue with Geralt having to choose whether to rebuild his new home or just walk away.

Drawn by Tonci Zonjic, Neyef, and Jorge Molina, The Witcher: Corvo Bianco #1 arrives May 8th, and you can expect additional issues to drop in four-week intervals after that.