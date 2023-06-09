The Witcher Season 3 Drops New Trailer with Fancy Geralt

The third season of The Witcher may not be the show’s final season, but for many, it may as well be. With the news last year of Henry Cavill leaving the role and Liam Hemsworth taking over, it definitely feels like the series just won’t be the same. However, we have one more season with the squarest jaw in Hollywood playing Mr. of Rivia, and the newest trailer for The Witcher season 3 shows off action, magic, romance… and a fancy dress party.

The third season of the show finds Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) together as one happy little kind-of family, but things are not actually going to go all that well on the Continent. Everyone is after Ciri, so Geralt takes her into hiding, though just how effective that is is unclear considering the amount of monsters and chases the Witcher season 3 trailer features. Along for the ride, and comic relief, is bard Jaskier (Joey Batey), and the group eventually ends up in the protected fortress of Aretuza where politics and drama are afoot. That explains the fancy dress party and dramatic choreographed dancing that any fantasy must, at some point, include.

With Netflix having already renewed the series until season 5, this third season probably won’t have much finality to it despite Cavill leaving, and the show will most likely roll on without even mentioning or coming up with a reason for the recasting. While Cavill, who was a champion for the show from the start and a massive Witcher fan, hasn’t given an official reason for his departure, theories have run rampant from his not liking the direction the writers were taking the series as the show deviated from the books to his belief that he would be too busy thanks to his now-failed return as Superman. Whatever the reason, The Witcher will definitely be different without him once season 3 has wrapped up, but at least we’re potentially getting a Warhammer show now.

The Witcher season 3 will drop on Netflix in two parts over the summer. The first half of the season will land on June 29, followed by the second on July 27.