6 Things We Want to See in Fallout Season 2

Season 1 of Prime Video’s Fallout adaptation has completely knocked it out of the park, bringing a brand new story into the iconic Fallout universe. There’s a lot to love about the first season, but here are five things we really wanna see in a potential Fallout season 2.

New Vegas!

This is the big one. The season 1 finale of Fallout ends with a shot of Hank, injured and slowly shambling his way to New Vegas. It’s no secret that Fallout: New Vegas is one of the most beloved entries in the series and even widely regarded as the best game in the entire franchise, so much so that there was even a fan uproar over the potential retconning of the events of New Vegas when that Shady Sands revelation came about.

The show’s first season already got both fans and newcomers back into playing the games, and once more people actually play New Vegas, they’ll be primed for what’s to come in season 2. There’s just so much to love about this location. It’s easily one of the most well-realized cities in the series, and it’s home to its most memorable factions and storylines. Considering that the show is set 15 years after the events after New Vegas, I certainly don’t expect to see any familiar faces, but it certainly would be exciting to see what the showrunners do with it.

Deathclaws and More Monsters

We got our first glimpse at the Gulpers in season 1, but that’s not quite enough on the weird monster front. After all, Fallout is also known for featuring tons of scary radiated monsters, and I’d definitely love to see more of those in season 2.

For instance, the iconic Deathclaw would be a great fit. It doesn’t have to just be monsters, either. Super mutants and synths would be a welcome addition to the show, and it’d be fun to see how Lucy reacts to these truly terrifying abominations. Oh, and also, more Radroaches while we’re at it, because why not?

Even More Vaults

A big part of what makes Fallout so good is Vault-Tec and the idea behind the Vaults. Virtually every Vault in the universe is hiding some sinister experiment or secret. There’s the torture chamber in Malden Middle School, the drug rehabilitation center. The list goes on. We got our very first taste of scary Vault experiments with Vault 4 and the revelation behind the three-Vault structure, but honestly, those were pretty tame in comparison to what we’ve seen in the games.

If Fallout season 2 really wants to take things to the next level, I’d love to see even more twisted Vault experiments in the follow-up. This might be an unpopular opinion, but personally, I found the Vault scenes in season 1 to be the most creative and interesting, and I certainly wouldn’t be opposed to even more of those in season 2. It’s a great way to show off just how dark the series can get underneath that veneer of snark and comedy.

Even More Factions

While we’re at it, season 2 could also use even more factions to keep things interesting. We were briefly introduced to the Enclave, NCR, and the Brotherhood of Steel in season 1, but they generally felt quite detached from what was going on in the moment-to-moment happenings of the show. I get it, season 1 needed to set these things up, but that means season 2 is well-positioned to really show off how political the world of Fallout can get as well.

Maybe we don’t need even more new factions. Maybe just new insights into the existing factions will work, too. Basically, what I’m saying is I want season 2 to get even more political.

More Backstory for Maximus

Maximus was definitely a pleasant surprise for me in season 1. Admittedly, I wasn’t all that impressed by his debut in the first episode, but he grows very quickly as a character, and by the time I got to the finale, I was invested in his relationship with Lucy and his growth as a Knight.

There is a lot of potential for even more character growth for Maximus, especially as he becomes a trusted member of the Brotherhood of Steel, and I’m excited about that. But what I really want is more insight into his past and how he fared in his early days with the Brotherhood. As much as I like Maximus, he still feels very much like a one-dimensional character at the moment, but there’s potential there.

A New Outfit for Lucy

Finally, this is really just a silly change I want to see personally, but can we please get a new outfit for Lucy? As funny as it is to see her wander around in the goofy-looking Vault suit contrasted with the dirty browns and grays of the Wasteland, I’d love to see her don something that looks a bit more badass, especially considering how much she’s grown and evolved over the course of the season.

Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if she spent the rest of the show wearing a Vault suit, but come on. Girl needs some new fashion for the Wasteland.

