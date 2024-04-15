How to Beat Gulpers in Fallout 4

If you’ve seen Amazon’s Fallout TV adaptation, you might be wondering if the myriad monsters encountered in the show are in the games as well. And they are. Here’s how to find and fight Gulpers in Fallout 4.

Fallout 4 Gulper Location

Gulpers can be found in Fallout 4, but only if you’ve got the Far Harbor DLC installed. You’ll find them as a common enemy around the Far Harbor island, so you don’t need to worry about having to actively search for one.

There are also a few types of Gulpers you can encounter in Fallout 4, ranging from the smaller and younger Gulper newts to regular Gulpers, as well as glowing and devourer variants. The strategy for killing them is pretty simple, though the glowing and devourer ones might be a little trickier to take down.

How to Beat Gulpers

The Gulper newts, young gulpers, and regular Gulpers are all pretty straightforward enemies in Fallout 4. The regular ones are much faster and a little more powerful, and they’re also better at camouflaging themselves to ambush you, but generally speaking, they’re nothing a few well-aimed bullets can’t handle.

The glowing Gulper, on the other hand, is a little more dangerous. Not only is it more powerful than the regular Gulper, it also glows green and can deal radiation damage, which can be very dangerous.

Finally, the devourer Gulper is the largest Gulper you’ll find in Fallout 4 — almost on par with Deathclaws in terms of size — and they’re known for charging straight at players to knock you back. The good news is that these guys have a very obvious weak point. When they charge at you, aim at their underbellies to stagger them.

And that’s how to find and beat Gulpers in Fallout 4. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a full list of console commands and all Vault locations.

