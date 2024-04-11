All Fallout 4 Console Commands & Cheats, Listed

Fallout 4 is a solid enough game on its own, but sometimes you might just find yourself wanting to speed things up a little, and that’s where console commands come in. Here’s a full list of all console commands and cheats you can use in Fallout 4.

All Console Commands and Cheats in Fallout 4

There are a grand total of 42 console commands you can activate in Fallout 4, and we’ve put all of them together in a table for your perusal down below:

Console Command Effect tgm Toggles God Mode on and off. tcl Toggles collision. tfc Toggles free camera. tfc 1 Toggles free camera, but freezes all animations. tm Toggles menus and UI on and off. csb Resets screen effects and particles and blood splatter and dust. fov [first-person FOV] [third-person FOV] Changes FOV. set timescale to [number] Speeds up or slows down time. Lower values are closer to real-time, while higher values allow for timelapse effects. coc [cell ID] Teleports your character to an area. showlooksmenu player 1 Brings up the character customization menu, allowing you to change your character’s physical appearance. player.setrace [race ID] Changes your character’s race. player.resethealth Resets your character’s health. setgs fJumpHeightMin [number] Customize your jump height. tdetect Renders your character undetectable by the AI. player.modav [skill] [number] Increase any skill of your choosing by the specified number of points. player.setav [character variable] [number] Sets a character trait to the specified value. player.setav speedmult [number] Adds a multiplier to your running speed. player.setlevel [number] Sets your character level to the specified number. player.additem [item ID] [number] Adds an item to your inventory. player.additem 0000000f [number] Adds the specified number of bottlecaps to your inventory. player.additem 0000000a Adds the specified number of bobbypins to your inventory. tai Toggles AI on or off. tcai Toggles combat AI on or off. killall Kills everyone in your vicinity aside from companions and important NPCs. kill [NPC ID] Kills a specific NPC or creature. resurrect [NPC ID] Revives dead NPC. recycleactor Completely resets an NPC. setscale [number] Increases the scale of your target. sexchange Changes the sex of a selected character. getav CA_affinity See the affinity level with a selected companion. set CA_affinity [number] Sets the affinity level with a companion to the specified number. modav CA_affinity [number] Adds a number to the affinity level with a companion. unequipall Unequips all items from the selected NPC. player.AddToFaction [faction id] [0/1] Join a faction or get an NPC to join a faction. player.RemoveFromFaction [faction ID] Removes yourself or an NPC from a faction. removefromallfactions Removes the character from all factions. setally [faction ID] [faction ID] [0/1] [0/1] Makes two factions friendly or allied. setenemy [faction ID] [faction ID] [0/1] [0/1] Makes two factions neutral or enemies. completeallobjectives [quest ID] Complete all quest objectives. resetquest [quest ID] Reset quest progress. completequest [quest ID] Complete a quest immediately. caqs Completes all main story quests.

How to Check IDs

You’ll quickly notice that for a lot of the console commands in Fallout 4, you’ll also need things like faction IDs and character IDs. To check an ID, open the console, then click on any character or item to view it, then enter it into the console command view.

This can be a little tricky with the game’s default camera setting, so I’d actually recommend toggling free camera mode on while doing this to make things easier on you.

How to Use Console Commands in Fallout 4

Finally, if you’re unsure how to actually open the console and use console commands in Fallout 4, here’s what you need to know. Do note that these are only available on PC, and you need to press the ~ key, then enter the command and values into the field, and hit Enter and close the console.

And that’s everything you need to know about Fallout 4‘s console commands and cheats.

