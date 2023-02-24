Steven Yeun has joined the cast of the Marvel Studios movie Thunderbolts in an unspecified “key” role, per THR. Thunderbolts will be the final movie of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, currently slated to arrive in theaters on July 26, 2024, and it focuses on a team of antiheroes. Right now, it’s just up to our imaginations to decide who Steven Yeun plays in Thunderbolts, so I’m going to say he plays Wolverine.

The announced Thunderbolts team lineup is rather underwhelming, being mostly a bunch of standard soldiers, some of which have super strength. It includes Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss) seeming to preside over them. In the comics, the Thunderbolts are often a team of outright villains taking on missions for ostensibly good missions, but this lineup isn’t very villainous at all. In any case, Jake Schreier is directing Thunderbolts, who directed the well-received Robot & Frank but has only directed Paper Towns in film since.

Meanwhile, everybody knows Steven Yeun. The Walking Dead was effectively his big break, but he’s appeared all over the place since then to increasing acclaim, in films like Minari and Nope. It will be cool to see what he can bring to the somewhat floundering MCU.