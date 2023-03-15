For those who thought the drama of Netflix documentary Tiger King had come to a close, former Tiger King Park owner Joe Exotic has announced he will run for president in 2024. Despite a history of drug abuse, his current imprisonment for animal abuse and attempted murder for hire, and a history of other ethically questionable actions, Exotic released a statement with his intentions on running for the highest office.

“Put aside that I am gay, that I am in prison for now, that I used drugs in the past, that I had more than one boyfriend at once and that Carole (Baskin) hates my guts,” implores Exotic in his press release announcing the endeavor. “This all has not a thing to do with me being able to hear your voice.”

Despite what seems like a shocking move, Joe Exotic is no stranger to running for political office. In 2016 Exotic attempted to run for president through a write-in process, where he was actually able to attain ballot access in the state of Colorado, and he landed a total of 962 votes. In 2018 he ran for the governor of Oklahoma as part of the state’s Libertarian Party. He was eliminated in the primary when he placed third of the three Libertarian candidates, securing just 664 votes.

Whether Joe Exotic is able to strengthen his turnout in the 2024 election for president remains to be seen, though campaigning from behind bars is unlikely to help his cause. Although, it’s sure to have Netflix officials considering running a new season of the wildly popular documentary.

Read the full statement from Exotic below, if you dare:

Thank you for your interest in my Campaign. Yes, I know I am in Federal Prison and you might think this is a joke but it’s not. It is my Constitutional right to do this even from here.

I have been put here only because of the corruption in the Department of Justice, three felons that were told how to lie under oath to further this agenda, two corrupt Assistant U.S. Attorneys, two corrupt FBI Agents. and one corrupt Federal Wildlife Agent.

As seen by the evidence at www.joeexoticusa.com/evidence, you can see that they have admitted to perjury and they even had a plot to kill me before they set me up. I hope that you would take the time to educate yourself before judging me any further than most of you already have, because during this campaign and my life, I have not, and will not, judge you. That is why I am doing this, to finally give you a voice and your freedom back without fear of living in a country that thinks they own you and can tell you how to live your life.

The only thing I did was put five very old, crippled tigers to sleep in the most humane way possible and it was approved by my USDA Inspector, so it’s time to get over it. PeTA kills thousands of animals a year. Carole has killed over 226 big cats and most of you eat some kind of animal everyday, so it’s time to move past this issue.

I am here because I have a world platform to make these politicians listen to your and my concerns and give us some answers for once because all they do is lie to all of us, take our hard earned money calling it taxes, and give it away to foreign countries without them giving us anything back.

There is a video HERE that pretty much speaks for itself about my life and who I am. There is nothing I am ashamed of that I have done in my life and I am damn sure I will do things in the future that some of you may not like. But you need to remember one very thing: I don’t give a damn what color you are, where you came from, who you sleep with, if you have done drugs in your past, or if you have made a mistake and ended up in jail or put there because someone lied about you, It is time we all put the past in the past and move this campaign forward and scare the hell out of these people because you and I want some answers, and on this website you will see some of the issues I want addressed, some of the changes I would like to see, and I want you to submit some of the issues you have so I can make them answer your questions. Everyone of you will be answered and listened to because this country is you–not them. We have let them run it for way to long and look at where we are? This country would not even be as advanced as it is now if it was not for private hard working people and people with genius minds like Elon Musk and the ones that invented the internet, cell phones, and so on. This wasn’t done by your senators or congressmen and women. All they have done is pass laws to take your rights and money away and treat you like you’re something beneath them, while they live high on the hog ripping everyone off and never paying the price for it.

So put aside that I am gay, that I am in prison for now, that I used drugs in the past, that I had more then one boyfriend at once and that Carole hates my guts. This all has not a thing to do with me being able to be your voice. The best thing you have going for supporting me is that I am used to fighting my whole life just to get by. I am broke, they have taken everything I ever worked for away, and it’s time we take this country back.

And yes, I have people in mind that can help run this country a hell of a lot better then they are now, so lets cross that bridge when we get to it.

Joe Exotic 2024