Top Games With the Best Mod Support

Mods have become an integral part of PC gaming, as they can make old games feel new. If you’re looking for new games to play, here are some of the best games with amazing mod support.

Best Games With Great Mod Support

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Image via Bethesda

Skyrim is an action role-playing game that follows the journey of the Dragonborn. Your mission is to defeat a dragon named Alduin, the World Eater. The game features an open world, allowing you to explore any location and take on numerous side quests. It also lets you customize your protagonist and choose from several classes.

Skyrim is arguably one of the most popular games ever released. Despite its age, the fandom remains alive and active, making it a great game for players to try out even today. If you find the gameplay or graphics outdated, you can install various mods for free. On Nexus Mods, there are thousands of free mods available.

If you want to spruce up the environment, you can try out Skyrim Flora Overhaul, which enhances the game’s plant life. There’s also a mod to improve NPC AI called Immersive Citizens. Additionally, you can check out the At Your Own Pace mod if you feel the quest structure is a bit too restrictive.

Fallout 4

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

Besides Skyrim, Fallout 4 is another great game with amazing mod support. Like Skyrim, it is an action role-playing game, but this one is set in a post-apocalyptic world. You play as a survivor searching for their missing son. The game features an open world with numerous quests and collectibles. Despite the world nearly ending, you can still encounter various factions and NPCs on your journey.

Although not as old as Skyrim, Fallout 4 was released back in 2015. While the gameplay is still great, adding mods can enhance your experience. I recommend trying out Fallout 4 HD Overhaul 2K if you feel that the graphics are not up to your standards. You can also find numerous cosmetic mods on Nexus Mods, such as Appealing Moles and Lots More Male Hairstyles.

Cyberpunk 2077

Image via CD PROJEKT RED

Despite its disastrous release, Cyberpunk 2077 managed to redeem itself. The game is an action role-playing game set in a dystopian city called Night City. You play as V, whose background, appearance, and personality you can customize. After stealing a cybernetic “bio-chip” from a major corporation, you accidentally receive a death sentence by installing the chip into your brain. On your journey, you’ll be accompanied by Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves.

Thanks to CD Projekt Red’s hard work, the game has improved significantly and has become a must-play. The gameplay and graphics are amazing, but you can install some mods to enhance your experience. Personally, I’ve used Better Loot Markers, Real Vendor Names, and HD Reworked Project.

Stardew Valley

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re in the mood for a cozy game, you can try out Stardew Valley. This indie game may only feature pixel graphics, but it’s one of the best farming sim games on the market. Besides growing vegetables, you can romance various NPCs, fight monsters, and uncover hidden mysteries. The game also has a very active modding community. After finishing a vanilla playthrough, I highly recommend replaying it with a mod, such as Stardew Valley Expanded.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Image Source: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a fantasy role-playing game based on the popular tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons. The game has won the GOTY award and is considered one of the best games ever released. While the base game is already amazing, you can enhance your gameplay further with various free mods. I personally enjoy Carry Weight Increased since I’m a goblin who has to pick up all the treasures I discover.

The Witcher 3

Image via CD Projekt Red

Besides Cyberpunk 2077, you should also check out another game by CD Projekt Red, The Witcher 3. It’s an amazing fantasy RPG with grimdark storytelling and compelling characters. You play as Geralt, a monster hunter known as a Witcher. Your goal is to find your missing adopted daughter Ciri and stop the Wild Hunt from capturing her. Despite being released many years ago, the modding community is still very active, allowing you to try out all sorts of mods. I recommend using Improved Horse Controls if you have trouble controlling Roach.

Minecraft

Image via Mojang

Is anyone surprised that Minecraft is on this list? Besides being one of the most popular games, it still has a thriving modding community. If you don’t know, Minecraft is a 3D sandbox game where players can do whatever they want. There are no mandatory quests, and you can simply build and explore as you wish – including adding a ridiculous number of mods, like Immersed With Shaders. Just be careful not to go overboard, or your PC might start producing smoke.

Monster Hunter World

Image via Capcom

Monster Hunter World is another action role-playing game with an active modding community. The game features epic battles where you must take down massive beasts with equally massive weapons. Although you can complete it in a single-player mode, it also has a multiplayer mode where you can cooperate in a team of four. As for the mods, you can find numerous cosmetic mods, but there are also gameplay mods, such as All Monster Drops Increased.

Elden Ring

Image via FromSoftware, Inc.

Who hasn’t heard of Elden Ring? This single-player RPG is famous for its challenging combat and massive open world. Like Dark Souls, it doesn’t focus much on storytelling, requiring players to read item descriptions and other text to piece together the full narrative. While many AAA games like to hold your hand, this game expects you to figure out how to survive in its dangerous world. While many manage to “git good,” you may consider using mods to make your gameplay experience easier. For instance, you might want to try out Seamless Co-op, so you can have a better time hanging out with your friends in the Lands Between.

Terraria

Image via Re-Logic

Besides Stardew Valley, Terraria is another indie game that has gained massive popularity. It features a procedurally generated 2D world with unique biomes and monstrous creatures. Despite being released in 2011, the developer continues to release new updates and content for the game. The modding community is also alive and well, offering many amazing mods, such as Calamity.

And those are the top games with the best mode support.

