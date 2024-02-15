True Detective Season 4, Night Country, continues to spawn ingenious fan hypotheses – including one about crab company worker Blair. We’ve explained True Detective Season 4’s Blair theory below.

True Detective Season 4’s Wild Blair Theory, Explained

At this point, you’d be forgiven for asking, “Wait, who’s Blair, again?” It’s not like she’s a key player – even calling her a supporting character feels generous. So, to recap, Blair is an employee of Ennis, Alaska’s local crab company factory, who – along with her co-worker Bee – flits in and out of True Detective Season 4.

In Episode 2, Ennis Police Chief Liz Danvers grills the pair about the spiral symbol connecting Night Country‘s intertwined murder mysteries, and they give off cagey vibes. This could be a red herring, however, it could also indicate Blair and Bee know more than they’re letting on.

Several members of the r/TrueDetective subreddit certainly think so. What’s more, they have evidence that backs up their claims. For starters, there’s Bee’s knowledge of the spiral’s witchcraft roots – a possible clue that she and Blair have ties to True Detective Season 1’s Tuttle family cult, itself linked to the symbol.

Then, there’s Blair making her debut in True Detective Season 4 with one eye covered. One-eyed faces are a recurring visual motif linked to the killings of both Annie Kowtok and the Tsalal Research Station workers. So, could Blair’s temporary ocular impairment be a visual hint at her involvement?

But most convincingly of all, multiple Redditors have noted that Blair is missing two fingers. Why is this important? Because Danvers’ protege Peter Prior notices a three-fingered handprint on one of the Tsalal workers’ shoes in True Detective Season 4, Episode 2. Surely, that’s no coincidence?

The Blair theory’s proponents even have her motivation covered, although they can’t agree on what it is. Some armchair sleuths claim Blair was concealing a Tuttle-led child trafficking ring, whereas others insist she acted largely out of hatred for Tsalal’s secret backer, mining company Silver Sky.

Is Blair Really Behind True Detective Season 4’s Murders?

But are the Redditors right about Blair? It’s impossible to say for certain even at this late stage in True Detective Season 4’s run. At the same time, the available evidence – particularly the handprint – indicates that Blair’s probably tangled up in Night Country‘s killings somehow. It’ll almost feel cheap if she isn’t!

Blair’s relatively small role in True Detective Season 4 is no reason to rule her out as suspect, either. As one Reddit user rightly observed, Season 1’s killer Errol Childress had barely any screen time before he was fingered for the crime. That said, given the wider conspiracy afoot involving Silver Sky and the Tuttles, it’s highly likely that even if Blair is behind Night Country‘s murders, she didn’t act alone.

True Detective: Night Country is currently streaming on HBO and Max. Its sixth and final episode premieres on Sunday, 18 Feb. 2024.