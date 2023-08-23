NewsVideo Games

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered Trailer Reveals Enhanced Visuals & Release Date

Nightdive Studios has revealed Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered with plans to launch for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on November 14, 2023. This upgraded release aims to cap off the developer’s work on the trilogy after releasing Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil remasters in the past. In a press release, the studio describes its take on Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion as “a faithful restoration of the classic first-person shooter originally released in 2000 for the Nintendo 64.” Nightdive utilized its KEX engine to develop the remaster and deliver up to 4K visuals at 120fps.

With advanced rendering features like motion blur, dynamic shadows, ambient occlusion, anti-aliasing, and more, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered is promised to be the best-looking version of the classic FPS, but it will come with plenty of other enhancements to enjoy, too. These include remastered environment art, character models, and weapon models, as well as optional gyro control on Nintendo Switch. PlayStation and Xbox players will also be able to hunt for new trophies and achievements.

“The Turok series is one of the classic touchstones of gaming and being able to provide the newest and improved version of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion is a great feeling,” Nightdive director of business development Larry Kuperman said. “It makes full use of the latest version of our KEX engine, and we’re excited to share the game with players later this year.”

With no sign of a new, big-budget Turok game in development, it’s nice to know Nightdive will at least let us revisit a classic with Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered. While we wait for more information on the studio’s remaster plans, including information on its recently announced Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, you can see the reveal trailer below.

Michael Cripe
