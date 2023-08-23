Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster Trailer Reveals 4K Visuals from Nightdive

Nightdive Studios has revealed a Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. The studio pulled back the curtain on its revival of a LucasArts classic with a trailer that shows off some of the features that it will bring when it launches. This, of course, includes upgraded and much cleaner visuals, including remastered cutscenes and content, with some clips revealing some moments that seem to have been rebuilt from the ground up. Although no release date was revealed in the project’s announcement trailer, the company promised to share its schedule plans “later this year.”

Nightdive says that its Star Wars: Dark Forces is being created with its KEX engine in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. The project is currently planned to support up to 4K at 120fps while featuring things such as advanced 3D rendering, modern gamepad support, trophies, achievements, and more. You can see the Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster trailer below.

Star Wars: Dark Forces launched in the ‘90s as a Doom-like first-person shooter. As you can tell from the trailer, a number of iconic faces from the Star Wars universe pop up throughout its story, including Darth Vader and Mon Mothma. Nightdive is known for its ability to recreate classic gaming experiences, but the Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster reveal still arrives as a shock. Stay tuned for more from Nightdive, including updates on its recently announced Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remaster.