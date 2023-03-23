The single-player Star Wars first-person shooter in development at Respawn Entertainment will be inspired by FPS games like Star Wars: Dark Forces and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2, according to a recent LinkedIn job post (spotted by The Bespin Bulletin). The post, which seeks to recruit a lead technical artist for the project, also provides more hints about the AAA story-driven title, including that it will utilize Unreal Engine 5. You can read the full description of the currently untitled project below:

In collaboration with Lucasfilm, the Star Wars FPS Team is developing a new AAA FPS in the Star Wars galaxy. Inspired by classic titles like Dark Forces and Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2, our story-driven single player game is being developed from the ground up leveraging the power of Unreal Engine 5. We’re combining this inspiration and technology with Respawn’s pedigree for making best-in-class shooters to deliver a brand new experience our players will love.

Respawn has played coy about sharing more information about its Star Wars FPS, but that shouldn’t be a cause for concern. The developer has spent the last decade making a name for itself as one of the best FPS developers in the industry with the Titanfall series and its battle royale spinoff, Apex Legends. The unnamed Star Wars FPS, which is being led by Peter Hirschmann, seems to at least tap into the roots of Star Wars FPS gaming, so players are probably safe to stay calm until we learn more.

Meanwhile, Respawn has already made its mark on the Star Wars universe with 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Next month, the studio will release that game’s sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Publisher EA says that Respawn has even more in store for Star Wars fans, too, including an untitled strategy project. So, while we’re largely in the dark when it comes to Respawn’s plans, it’s nice to know that there are more adventures to come.