Following yesterday’s delay of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the announced end of Apex Legends Mobile, EA has reportedly also canceled a new single-player Titanfall game. Codenamed Titanfall Legends, the game would have been a new entry in the mech-fighting franchise that encompasses both Titanfall and Apex Legends, according to a report from Bloomberg.

In the works at franchise creator Respawn Entertainment, the game was led by long-term Call of Duty and Titanfall developer Mohammad Alavi until his departure in January 2022. At the time that this single-player game was canceled, around 50 people were working on Titanfall Legends. EA will try to find new positions for staff affected.

The game was never formally announced, though some hints of its existence had emerged over the years.

While fans will be disappointed that a new Titanfall game seems further away than ever, the teams at Respawn remain busy. Besides ongoing support for Apex Legends and the looming release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the studio is also said to be working on a first-person shooter and a strategy game set in the Star Wars universe.

The news should come as a blow to all fans of single-player FPS games. Despite the original game being multiplayer-only, Titanfall 2 still ranks among the best campaign shooters of recent times, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order only reinforced Respawn’s talents.