Twisted Metal Trailer has a Bloody Sweet Tooth, Vehicle Action, & Neve Campbell

The Peacock Twisted Metal show just got its full, official trailer that does a much better job of selling its action-comedy tone and set pieces that might just live up to the PlayStation video game that it is based on. The explicit footage is a light, two-minute romp through a live-action version of a post-apocalyptic world. In the center of it all is Anthony Mackie as John Doe, a gun-toting survivor who’s driving in hopes of fighting for a better life. Throughout his journey, which looks as though it will touch various parts of the US, he’ll meet a murderous cast of characters, some of which were properly revealed in today’s trailer.

One thing’s for sure from the official trailer: The Peacock Twisted Metal series spared no expense when it came to casting. Aside from Mackie, the show will see appearances from Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, and Neve Campbell. The trailer also gives us a satisfyingly bloody look at Sweet Tooth (Samoa Joe / Will Arnett), who seems to have laid claim to Las Vegas. Each character already looks appropriately unhinged, and we don’t even have the full picture yet. Still, you can take a quick look at what’s to come in the official Twisted Metal trailer below.

Much of the footage that we’ve seen from the Mackie-starring Twisted Metal show has split fans. While many feel the not-so-serious tone works well for the post-apocalyptic destruction derby universe, others haven’t fallen in love with the tongue-in-cheek writing. However, most seem to agree that familiar elements like Sweet Tooth seem to have been accurately recreated in the show, and Will Arnett’s take on the character’s voice is pretty spot-on, too. We got to see the killer ice cream-truck-driving psychopath in an extended clip last month.

Peacock’s Twisted Metal show will feature half-hour episodes and plenty of explosive vehicle action when it premieres on July 27.