Twisted Metal TV Show Clip Sees Sweet Tooth Beat the Hell Out of Anthony Mackie

The Twisted Metal TV show Peacock features Samoa Joe as actor & Will Arnett as voice for Sweet Tooth: Watch him beat up Anthony Mackie!

Peacock’s Twisted Metal TV show finally gave us a clear look at how Sweet Tooth will sound and look with Will Arnett’s voice and Samoa Joe’s body. An extended clip shown at Summer Game Fest 2023 showed the killer clown chucking a machete at Anthony Mackie’s character before tossing him around onto tables and into slot machines. Just before Sweet Tooth finishes the actor for good, he decides to let him go after they are able to bond over a shared interest in music. We knew the Twisted Metal show would mix in a healthy dose of comedy, but it’s pretty clear from today’s clip that it might be even more than many were expecting. Still, Arnett’s voice works pretty well from behind the mask as he delivers gurgled, murderous lines.

You can see how it’s all shaping up in the Twisted Metal TV show clip from Summer Game Fest below, where a Samoa Joe-bodied, Will Arnett-sounding Sweet Tooth pummels Anthony Mackie.

The Twisted Metal TV series will premiere this July on Peacock and run for 10 episodes. It is one of many efforts in the works at PlayStation Productions, including the Gran Turismo movie, plus Ghost of Tsushima and Gravity Rush movies.

