Undertale World Codes (March 2025) [NO MORE DEALS]

This isn’t my Frisk. My child would never beat up monsters senselessly in dungeon crawling action. This might be the actions of Chara. Yeah, let’s go with that one. If you want to cosplay the first child and need help defeating monsters, use Undertale World codes.

These codes will give you useful items that will come in handy during dungeon runs as well as difficult boss fights. If you want more Roblox titles with codes, check out our list of Anime Vanguards Codes to get even more goodies and freebies.

All Undertale World codes List

Active Undertale World Codes

Cinnamon : Use for 4 Cinnabuns

: Use for 4 Cinnabuns Snack : Use for 5 Snacks

: Use for 5 Snacks Treasure : Use for 2.500 Treasure

: Use for 2.500 Treasure KingHotdog: Use for 7 HotDogs

Expired Undertale World Codes

There are currently no expired Undertale World codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Undertale World

Here is an easy guide on how to redeem Undertale World codes:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Undertale World on Roblox. Press the Settings button in the top left corner of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

How to Get More Undertale World Codes

If you want to look for Undertale World codes, you can visit the Cold Dev Studios Discord Server. However, the best way to find codes is in this article, which is why we highly recommend simply bookmarking to stay up to date. We look for codes every day so you don’t have to.

Why Are My Undertale World Codes Not Working?

Undertale World codes are indeed case sensitive, so be careful when entering them. A single mistake will make the code not work. This is why we suggest copying the codes directly from the article and into the game. Do this as soon as you can to avoid the codes from expiring.

What is Undertale World?

Undertale World is is a Roblox dungeon crawling experience that pays tribute to the hit indie title Undertale. As your Undertale OC, you will explore various dungeons inspired by each zone, such as Snowdin and the Ruins, and contain monsters and even raid bosses. It’s a challenging and fun game, with Undertale music as a cherry on top.

