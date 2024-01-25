Until Dawn Is Getting Pulled from the PS4 Store In Some Countries

Could an Until Dawn remaster be in the works? According to one leaker, it is and, lending weight to the rumour, the PlayStation 4 version of Supermassive Games’ interactive horror has been pulled from multiple regions’ respective PlayStation Stores.

As recently reported (via Eurogamer), Until Dawn, the interactive horror that put Supermassive Games on the map, is supposedly heading for PlayStation 5 and PC, with an announcement happening in the next weeks. There’s no news of whether it’ll be a remaster or remake, but the former seems more likely.

However, Until Dawn, currently a PlayStation 4 exclusive, has been pulled from the PlayStation Store in many regions (via Wario64). The product listing is still there, but there’s no option to buy it, and the usual button has been replaced with “Not available for purchase.”

That’s the case in the UK, Germany, France and Australia and, at the time of writing, the only PlayStation Store it’s available digitally from is the US. Games get pulled for various reasons, sometimes the license on a piece of in-game music has elapsed, for example. But here it seems like too much of a coincidence.

Is Until Dawn coming back? Almost certainly. Supermassive Games may have gone on to produce The Dark Pictures games, but I doubt they’ll let their original interactive horror just disappear. As has been suggested, this could be an effort to stop people buying the original ahead of time and upgrading for $10/£10 or whatever Sony decides to charge.

For now, those who’ve purchased this snow-heavy horror will still be able to download it. But if you’ve been playing one of Supermassive’s title and want to see where it all began, you’ll have to track down a physical copy.