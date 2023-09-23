NewsVideo Games

Valve May Have Just Hinted at Counter-Strike 2’s Release Date

By
Could Valve be teasing the release date for Counter-Strike 2?

Counter-Strike fans have been waiting patiently for a release date for Counter-Strike 2. It’s been in a closed, invite-only beta stage over the past several months. Only a handful of players, primarily streamers and esports players, have actually been invited in to the beta. The rest of us have been jealously watching from the sidelines as they get to test out the amazing new smoke grenades and soak up the new visuals. All that may be about to change as soon as next week!

Earlier this week, on the 21st of September, the official Counter-Strike 2 X account posted ‘What are you doing next Wednesday?’ This has Counter-Strike fans in full excitement mode as we could possibly be getting the full release of CS2 as soon as Wednesday, 27th of September. It’s important to note that it’s not yet confirmed, but you should think about readying your skins and preparing for action just in case we can finally try out the next-generation Counter-Strike action for ourselves so soon.

That said, it’s almost a shame that it could be arriving next week with how stacked the launches of top-notch games have been lately. If CS2 does kick off on the 27th, it will be a mere day after the launch of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and only a few days later we’ll have Assassin’s Creed Mirage in our hands as well. Better start canceling those social plans for the next couple weeks!

