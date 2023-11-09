Venom 3 Gets Delayed After Production Halted by Actors’ Strike

It looks like the only good thing Sony’s Spider-Man Universe had going for it is going to take a little longer to get here. The studio has announced that the release date for Venom 3 has moved from July 12, 2024, to Nov. 8, 2024.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the culprit is the writer’s strike, which ended last night, allowing production to start back up on a plethora of major films that were unable to shoot thanks to a lack of actors. While it appears a few films, like Deadpool 3, will be keeping their release windows, Sony made the decision to push Venom 3 four months later into an entirely different release window. It’s not the only movie to do so as Hollywood shuffles around its release schedules after the longest actors’ strike in history.

Now that the strike is over Tom Hardy and the rest of the cast can return to Spain, where production on the film had started, and finish up their work. Joining him there will be the rest of the cast, which includes Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor

The third film has yet another director helming it as Kelly Marcel jumps into the director’s chair to try and capture the weird and wonderful campiness that the first two films somehow managed to land. Marcel wrote the screenplays for the first two films and this third one so she clearly knows how to write whatever the hell has made both these films work but directing one is a near miracle. Look no further than Morbius, the only other SSU film to have released so far, for proof.

We’ll see if Sony can find another so-bad-its-good winner with Venom 3 when it opens in November of next year.